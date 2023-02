Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

It is indeed true that Bigg Boss changes lives. Many of the contestants have gone on to become biggest stars thanks to the show. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who was a part of Bigg Boss 16 is on the path of becoming a superstar. Right after the show, she has landed a role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki on the recommendatin of Salman Khan. Deets of her role are yet to be discussed but to TellyChakkar she confirmed that she is going to meet director Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan.