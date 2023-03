Shiv Thakare turns entrepreneur

Bigg Boss 16 has brought a lot of name and fame to Shiv Thakare. He was the first runner-up in the show and fans loved his nature. The 'Apla manus' mantra worked really well for him. Now, this Aapla manus has turned into an entrepreneur. He has opened up a snack joint called Thakare's Chai and Snacks. It is the official food and beverage brand by Shiv Thakare. He has now joined the likes of Rupali Ganguly, Mohit Malik and other stars who are successful entrepreneurs. Here's the list.