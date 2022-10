Sumbul Touqeer

Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer is currently seen in Bigg Boss 16. The actress is being loved by all. But recently, she showcased her hidden talent. She rapped on the show and left everyone impressed. She rapped the song written by her father on women empowerment. The hard-hitting lyrics and her fantastic rapping skills got everyone talking. On that note, here's looking at other TV stars and their hidden talents.