Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one name from the TV industry that is known to all. The actress appeared in Imlie and instantly rose to fame. Now, she is inside Bigg Boss 16 house. Sumbul Touqeer Khan is among the youngest contestants of the show. She is just 19 years old and is ruling the hearts of many already. Sumbul managed to attain great fame and name at a very young age. Here's looking at other divas of TV land who rose to fame before hitting 20.