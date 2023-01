Tina Datta

Not everything is as glamorous as it seems in the lives of celebrities. Many go through tough times. There are a few TV actresses who have been in an abusive relationships. Bigg Boss 16 star Tina Datta opened up about her past in the show and spoke about being in an abusive relationship. She said that she was with him for five years and once he even slapped her. That's when she decided to step out of it.