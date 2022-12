Tina Dutta injures her leg

Fans are currently obsessed with Bigg Boss 16. The show has kept everyone hooked to the screens as contestants are creating enough content to entertain the audience. Now, the contestants are also giving their best in tasks. However, yesterday, Tina Dutta got injured during a task. She hurt her ankle and had to be rushed to the medical room as her health deteriorated. Here's looking at other contestants who needed medical help when inside the house.