Manasvi Vashisht debunks the obsessed label given to Sumbul Touqeer Khan

In the latest Bigg Boss 16 episode, we saw Sumbul Touqeer Khan being heavily criticised by Salman Khan. He also called her obsessed with Shalin Bhanot. Salman said that her behaviour and gesture is seeming her look obsessed. While Tina Datta agreed with him, a lot of people disagreed with his stance. For example, Sumbul's Imlie co-star Manasvi Vashisht. Manasvi played the role of Aditya Kumar Tripathi after Gashmeer Mahajani's exit from Imlie. Manasvi who has been following Bigg Boss 16 took to his social media handle and extended his support to the young actress. He said that since Sumbul herself is denying having feelings for Shalin Bhanot, then why is everyone alleging that she is in love and obsessed with him? He called it pathetic.