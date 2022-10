Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is a popular face thanks to Udaariyan. She made an entry with her onscreen lover Ankit Gupta, their chemistry has been already loved by fans and right now they are making a lot of noise due to their speculative relationship. Priyanka is reportedly paid 5 lakh per week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer beats Tejasswi Prakash to become the highest paid contestant on Salman Khan's show