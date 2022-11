Sumbul Touqeer

In a recent video from Bigg Boss 16 house, viewers can witness the massive fight that broke out between Sumbul Touqeer and Archana Gautam. Latter pokes fun at Sumbul and says that she couldn't even take her father's advice. This leaves Imlie actress furious. She charges towards Archana while she is stopped by Tina Datta and others. She climbs onto the bed and verbally slams Archana Gautam. Though Sumbul did not hit Archana, it appeared that they could get into a physical fight any minute. Here's looking at previous contestants of Bigg Boss who got violent inside the house.