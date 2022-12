Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss 16 is all the people are talking about. The show is gaining much popularity among the audience. The contestants are trending on social media and creating a buzz around the show. While the audience is enjoying all the drama unfolding inside the house, the contestants are making crazy money week after week. Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan is said to be the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 16. As reported by Economic Times, she is making Rs 12 lakhs per week for her stay in the controversial house.