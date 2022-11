Sumbul Touqeer Khan suffers panic attack

Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been a target of many since she entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. She is being picked on for her obsession with Shalin Bhanot. Salman Khan too has made an effort to help Sumbul get over this alleged obsession. In yesterday's episode, we saw Shalin Bhanot yelling at Sumbul Touqeer Khan after which she had a massive break down. She suffered a panic attack and was seen sobbing. In the past, many contestants have suffered panic/anxiety attacks inside the house. Here's the list.