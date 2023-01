Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer slowly trumps over her haters

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has had quite a journey on Bigg Boss 16. She is the first contestant whose father had to come on Weekend Ka Vaar bothered by the obsession narrative being spread by Tina Datta in the Shalin Bhanot matter. Sumbul Touqeer Khan who is also the highest-paid on the show got derailed as the whole matter affected her mentally. She did not let it affect her friendship but the second phone call from her father changed the whole course of her game. The actress had a mental breakdown. Post which, she moved to the Mandali group. Fans noticed that she became more cheerful in their presence. But they did not like it much as Sajid Khan would continuously mock her father. Now, people are enjoying her friendship with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. Sumbul Touqeer Khan has also proved herself as loyal, resilient and dignified...