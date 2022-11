Sajid Khan

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan revealed that when he was a teenager and his dad passed away. He did not have money for his funeral and their relatives also did not help him. He revealed that Salman Khan's father Salim Khan helped him with finances.