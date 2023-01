Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan

The Imlie brought her tremendous fan base to Bigg Boss 16. She is being paid Rs nine lakh per week. Her team has refuted claims of a fee slash due to non-performance. Sumbul Touqeer has already made Rs 1.68 crores from the show. While she might not be Bigg Boss material, this has been a great deal financially for her.