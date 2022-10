Bigg Boss 16: Debaattama Saha feels that Sumbul Touqeer is a little overwhelmed with constant targeting

​Though she has not been active, Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer is making news for being in Bigg Boss 16. Her BFF Debaattama Saha spoke to us. She said she is watching the house. She said, Sumbul is a powerhouse. She can be chaotic if she is poked quite a lot of times, and she can be very polite and caring if you treat her that way. I feel she is doing good, but she can be do better. Debaattama said that she is upset seeing how every housemate is targeting her. She said that Sumbul is too overwhelmed. Here is the full interview with Bollywood Life...