Bigg Boss 16 grabs all the attention

The season 16 of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has everyone hooked. The contestants are doing their best to be as entertaining and fun as possible. But of course, fights and drama rule the Bigg Boss house. Salman Khan's show has managed to climb up the ladder on TRP charts and now it seems it is time to introduce some new contestants to add spice. Who all are the wild card contestants of Bigg Boss 16? Read on.