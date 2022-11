Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary trolled for Balidaan comment on Ankit Gupta

​ On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan told Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that she is harming the game of Ankit Gupta. He said that none of their personalities were shining on the show. Salman Khan told Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that viewers were seeing her very differently. She began crying, and said she could not be selfish when it came to Ankit Gupta. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said that doing 'Balidaan' was in her nature. Fans have royally trolled her for the statement. They have asked what sacrifice did she make for Ankit Gupta on the show.