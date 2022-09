Image credit: Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 confirmed contestants list

While Salman Khan has officially confirmed Tajikistani singer and musician Abdu Rozik as the first contestant, there have been several names that have been doing the rounds of the confirmed contestants list. Pearl V Puri, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta, Surbhi Jyoti, Munawar Faruqui, MC Stan, Chandni Sharma and Gori Nagori have been said to be participating on the show.