Bigg Boss 16 begins soon

It was just yesterday that the teaser of Bigg Boss 16 made its way to the internet. Salman Khan is going to be back as the host of the show. The teaser left everyone intrigued as the Dabangg Khan revealed that it would be Bigg Boss playing games this time. While there is great anticipation around the contestants of the show, theme and much more, here is a list of instances that a Bigg Boss fan does not want to see in the upcoming season. Scroll on!