Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is high on TRPs

Bigg Boss 16 has got everyone hooked. The show hosted by Salman Khan has grabbed everyone's attention with all the drama unfolding inside the big house. It has contestants like Sajid Khan, Tina Dutta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot and others fighting for the trophy. Each day brings in new drama and that has boasted the TRPs of the show. But only a few can be at the top. Here's looking Top 5 most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants by Ormax Media. Some stars need to be worried.