​Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot or Soundarya Sharma who will be OUT?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary managed to save Ankit Gupta from the nominations. This meant that two of her other friends, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma are nominated. While Soundarya is still talking to her, Gautam Vig is very upset. The housemates feel that Ankit Gupta is the weakest contestant. They feel he will be out if he is nominated. Here is a lowdown...