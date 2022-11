Bigg Boss 16: Here's how Tina Datta is standing out on the show

Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be a blockbuster one. Tina Datta is one of the star contestants of the season. She has been making headlines whether it is for good or bad reasons. The whole drama of Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer has kept Tina in the limelight and how. Tina Datta also stood out with her fashion sense. She is one opinionated lady.