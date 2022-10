Bigg Boss 16 hotties set the screens on fire with their bold avatars

Bigg Boss season 16 has been getting a lot of attention since its premiere. It seems as Bigg Boss fasn have already shortlisted their fav contestants and have extended their support towards them. Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori, Sumbul Touqeer and more hotties raise the temperature soaring with their bold avatars.