Tina Datta's mother slams Sumbul Touqeer's father

Not just Bigg Boss 16 contestants, but even their family members seem deeply invested in the game. After Sumbul Touqeer's father slammed Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, a lot of reactions came in. Tina Datta's mother recorded a video slamming Sumbul Touqeer's father for saying unkind words to her daughter. She got emotional and asked who is he to make any statement on her daughter. 'To abuse my daughter on national television and her dad has said to kick off her face – what kind of language is this? Who gave him the right to say such things? Who are you to abuse my daughter?' she said. Here's looking at other members whose families got involved.