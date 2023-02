Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is kind of absolute fave to win the show. The actress has come out strongly in a largely positive light. Fans liked her angle with Ankit Gupta. She has been outspoken within limits, and also showed her emotions. Moreover, she is a face of the channel. Her on-ground popularity is also good as she is winning all YouTube polls. The lady is also the contestant with the maximum trends this season.