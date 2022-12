Can Shiv Thakare win Bigg Boss 16?

It's been two months now since Bigg Boss 16 began. The show is making a lot of noise and social media trends are all about its contestants. By now, some of the contestants have managed to establish themselves as strong contenders to win the show. Shiv Thakare is one of them. He often trends on social media and mostly for positive reasons. Just yesterday, BB 16 TRP King Shiv Thakare trended on Twitter with full power. He has already won Bigg Boss Marathi and now he seems to show the qualities to win Bigg Boss 16 Hindi too. Here are all the reasons why!