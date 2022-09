Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss 16 is going to see Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie. It seems the makers have finally got them on board. The actress is a rage right now. It makes sense to do the show given that her popularity is at its peak. Sumbul Touqeer has also worked in Anubhav Sinha's movie Article 15.