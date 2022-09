Bigg Boss 16 latest updates: Netizens joke about Hina Khan welcoming Karan Patel

So, there had been buzz stating that Karan Patel has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 16 this season as well. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor had been a guest during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in Bigg Boss 11. It so happened that during Bigg Boss 11 episode, Karan Patel and Hina Khan had an argument. And Hina asked Karan to participate as well to which the latter had denied saying he learned all the ropes of playing the game after which them all. Bigg Boss fans haven't forgotten the same and since Karan Patel's name sparked off as the rumoured contestant, they joked that Hina Khan would be welcoming him on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig of Naamkarann and Ishq Subhan Allah fame to join Salman Khan's show