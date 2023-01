Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik cries in front of Salman Khan

Salman Khan will tell housemates that Abdu Rozik is more mature than them. He says though he is just 19, he is more calm in life. Abdu Rozik says he walked more than an hour to school daily and would later sing in the market. He said he would earn only 5-6 dollars a day as the sole breadwinner of his family. As he remembers his tough childhood, tears come to the eyes of Abdu Rozik.