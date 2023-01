Tina Datta gets emotional as Salman Khan takes her class

Going by the promos and social media updates, it seems this week's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan of Bigg Boss 16 is going to be a high-voltage one. A lot of drama takes place. Tina Datta will have a major breakdown as Salman Khan will take her class. The host will pick up the topic of her talking about Shalin Bhanot to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She will break down and state that she wants to leave the show.