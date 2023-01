Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta ka confusion

Love stories have been a part and parcel of Bigg Boss. Over the seasons, a lot of love sagas have taken place inside the house. In Bigg Boss 16, it appeared that cupid had struck Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. But over the episodes, their bond has gone down the drain. They have distanced themselves from each other. They were blamed for confusing the viewers with their alleged 'fake' love story. Well, here's looking at other love sagas that unfolded inside the house.