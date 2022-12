Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala

Bigg Boss 16 has brought in Vikas Manaktala as one of the contestants. He is a well known TV star. Yesterday, he made an impressive entry. Vikas Manaktala did not hesitate from calling out people. He said that some people are playing fake or in a group. Fans are liking him. Vikas Manaktala said he did not come with the mentality that a wild card cannot win Salman Khan's show. He is look at some of the most promising wild cards so far on the reality show.