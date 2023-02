Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan receives most expensive gifts

Bigg Boss season 16 winner MC Stan who is a well-known rapper enjoys a huge fan following. He recently beat Patnaan superstar Shah Rukh Khan after his live session record received 225k viewers. MC Stan has been successful in setting a new record. After Bigg Boss 16 win, MC Stan has added yet another major milestone on his career graph. Here is a list of expensive things MC Stan received after winning Bigg Boss 16.