Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's love story with Buba

It seems he first met Buba at a friend's place. She took a photo with him as her brother was his fan. Later, when he moved to Mumbai he realised that she was living close to his place. He told his friends not to play Cupid as he wanted to win her over on his own. He has credited Buba for her encouragement. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's latest Insta post gets more likes than that of Virat Kohli; fans question naysayers who labelled him 'undeserving'