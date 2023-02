Farah Khan had called Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Deepika Padukone of the Bigg Boss 16 house

Farah Khan had called Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Deepika Padukone of the Bigg Boss 16 house and her fans hailed the BB queen. However there were few fans who claimed that to make Priyanka the winner the makers are making her the queen of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 finale: Is Shiv Thakare really a 'bully' in the house? Poll Results will leave you shocked