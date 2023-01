Image credit: Twitter

Bigg Boss 16 craze grips the nation

TV reality show Bigg Boss has always been a favourite of fans and season 16 is no different. Controversies, fights, drama, romance, tasks and more - Bigg Boss 16 is high on the entertainment quotient. Plus, the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan grab a lot of attention as the host and dost grills the contestants. Not just the audience, many TV stars like Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya and others are hooked to the show. Arjun Bijlani has also picked a winner. Scroll on.