Bigg Boss 17 to begin on October 15

Bigg Boss 17 is the most awaited reality show right now. The show is all set to begin from October 15. The promos of the show have raised the excitement level amongst fans. As per the promo, all the contestants of the show will be treated differently by Bigg Boss. As we all wait for the show to begin, here’s a list of contestants who are almost confirmed to be a part of the Salman Khan show.