Vicky Jain: The dark horse of Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande’s better half and businessmen Vicky Jain may not be the best husband, but he is a very good player. It was very easy for Vicky to get overshadowed by his wife’s popularity in the show. The fact that he is not from an acting background meant he was less popular in comparison to other contestants and must work hard so that the audience can notice him. He did exactly the same and emerged as the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 17. He manipulated people where he needed to and maintained loyal friendships where it was required. Vicky Bhaiya may not be Bigg Boss’s favourite but he is definitely loved by the audience. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan accepts Mannara Chopra's obsession for Ankita Lokhande