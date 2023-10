Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar called fake by netizens

Abhishek Kumar entered the Bigg Boss 17 house and left everyone shocked with his fight with Isha Malviya. He then got into an ugly spat with Tehelka bhai, Arun, Sonali and more housemates. Netizens said that Abhishek was hiding his real face and was trying to pick up fake fights. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora breaks down recalling allegations that she slept with people to get stories; hits back strongly