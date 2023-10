Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's break up

Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra had an ugly break up with Akanksha Puri. Paras was getting very close to co-contestant Mahira Sharma. He then spoke that he and Akanksha are not together as she forced him to stay with her. He also said that she did not send him any gifts but Akanksha claimed that she sent expensive shoes to him. Paras made many ugly comments about Akanksha on the show and declared that they have broken up. He also said that she had forced him to make ink her name on his hand. Later, post the show, they made various allegations against one another. Recently, during Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha revealed that Paras never gave a closer to their relationship.