Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya accuses Abhishek Kumar of physical violence

Isha and Abhishek's fights began the moment they saw each other on the stage with Salman Khan. They were dating earlier but had separated for some reasons. However, Isha clearly denied dating Abhishek and called it just an attraction. She also accused him of physical violence and said that she does not want him in her life. Abhishek also said that she hurt his face with her nails. After entering the house as well, they had an ugly fight but later they both got comfortable with each other. Isha was seen caring for him but always reminded him that she does not love him. Abhishek kept saying that he loves her. Salman Khan also bashed Isha for playing with Abhishek's feelings and not giving him a clarity about their relationship.