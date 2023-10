Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya has been the most immature person. She has handled the situations between her and Abhishek very immaturely. She also lied about her current relationship with Samarth which was not needed. She could have accepted it and nobody would have said anything. But because she denied, the whole drama happened. Even now after everything is sorted, she is behaving weirdly with Abhishek. In one episode, Abhishek and Munawar were seen making shayaris on heartbreaks when Isha came there. She felt it was for her and went inside to inform Samarth about it. She brought him out to argue with Abhishek. This was again immature as she could have herself stopped Abhishek earlier.