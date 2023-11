The best on-screen jodi

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput made us love Archana and Manav in Pavitra Rishta. They made for the most adorable on-screen jodi while they did the show together. The two also fell in love and were dating each other. However, later they broke up and moved ahead in their lives with someone else. Ankita is now married to Vicky Jain and in 2020, we heard about the shocking suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. This death case had become the talk of the town and even today his fans ask for justice. Ankita had supported Sushant after his death and revealed how Sushant was not someone who would suicide. She is currently in Bigg Boss 17 and has shared many things about the actor.