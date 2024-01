Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel continue to poke Abhishek Kumar inside the house

It is a tough time for Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17. Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are acting like bullies and poking Abhishek throughout the day. Even if he is not interacting with them, they instigate and trigger him. Isha and Samarth have also been instigating other contestants against Abhishek. The Udaariyaan actor is not without his flaws but the poking thing is getting out of hand. And a lot of celebs have come out in support of Abhishek. From Riteish Deshmukh to Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and more.