Ankita Lokhande stuns in the Bigg Boss 17 house

Bigg Boss 17 is doing well and we are all loving the show. This season there is a lot of drama and entertainment since the start. Apart from this, the glamour quotient is also quite high in the show this season. The ladies of the show have given fashion goals this season. Ankita Lokhande has entered the show with around 200 outfits. She has always had some classy outfits. Be it western or traditional outfits, Ankita has aced every look. We totally loved her ethnic wear collection. This yellow dress has grabbed all the attention. The way she styles her outfits is also commendable.