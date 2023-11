Ankita Lokhande Vs Aishwarya Sharma

Bigg Boss 17 has been the talk of the town. This time we have television’s top actresses Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma fighting against each other. They both hate each other and even their husbands, Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt do not get along well. The fights got ugly this week after the nomination process.