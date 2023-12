Bigg Boss 17: Here's who Salman Khan might bash this week

Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love from the audience. The show is doing well in terms of TRPs as well. The eleventh week of the show was quite entertaining. It was full of drama and fights. We also had a big turn taking place in Munawar Faruqui’s life. With all this happening, everyone is waiting for Salman Khan’s verdict on the show. Here’s who might have to face Salman Khan’s anger this week.