Who doesn't know Ankita Lokhande? She is known for her performance as Archana in Pavitra Rishta. She was in a relationship with late Sushant Singh Rajput when they did Pavitra Rishta together. Later, they parted ways and Ankita is currently married to Vicky Jain. They got married in 2021. Ankita is very well known TV personality and she has also done a film, Manikarnika with Kangana Ranaut.