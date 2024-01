Bigg Boss 17 Voting: Has Arun Mashettey got more votes than Vicky Jain?

It seems Arun Mashettey has got more votes than Vicky Jain. The businessman is the last to be evicted before the grand finale week. This has shocked many. But the gaming community and Hyderabadis are happy to see Arun in the top five of the show. He is one of the true underdogs of the season.