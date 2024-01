Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel get the tag of 'bullies'

In the last couple of days, we have seen Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel constantly poking Abhishek Kumar and bringing out personal things on the show. Isha and Abhishek had an abusive, toxic relationship. They parted ways on a bitter note. Abhishek's aggressiveness played a huge role in their separation, Isha claims. However, she and Samarth have been joining forces to bully Abhishek. That's the word supporters of Abhishek have given them. Even Kishwer Merchant called them bullies.